As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Kepos Capital LP Raised Holding; Private Wealth Advisors Has Raised Home Depot (HD) Holding

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 249.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 8,970 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 3,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07 million shares traded or 79.83% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 5,332 shares as the company's stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31 million, up from 29,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73M shares traded or 76.34% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gm Advisory Group, a New York-based fund reported 2,858 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 15,421 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,485 shares. Everence Mngmt reported 25,357 shares stake. First Western Capital Management Co invested in 1,977 shares or 5.45% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.74% or 19,029 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 212,803 shares. Chartist Ca reported 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boston Private Wealth Lc stated it has 236,273 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 446,013 shares. Northeast stated it has 15,465 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Burney Company has 0.93% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 74,035 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Co Oh owns 2,076 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,116 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Here’s How Home Depot Stock Climbed 60% In 3 years – Forbes” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons You Should Buy into the Home Depot Stock Bump – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of The West reported 1.13% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability has 0.79% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Advisors Asset holds 0.09% or 31,432 shares. Central Bank Trust Communication owns 14,518 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 2,899 shares. Tctc Hldg Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,465 shares. 100,000 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset (Usa). Amer Grp Inc accumulated 279,751 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 12,683 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mariner Limited Liability stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Llc reported 39,385 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 11,506 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 23,797 shares. Psagot House Ltd owns 750 shares.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 28,856 shares to 19,363 shares, valued at $935,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp by 79,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,470 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.