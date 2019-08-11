As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Jag Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Nautilus (NLS) Holder Skylands Capital Has Cut Stake by $344,750

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 21,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 119,216 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.88M, down from 140,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.89M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nautilus Inc (NLS) by 30.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 68,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 63.31% . The hedge fund held 157,250 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $874,000, down from 226,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Nautilus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.37. About 328,685 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 86.16% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 22/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Appoints New Independent Director; 22/03/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC NUS.TO – JAY LAYMAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ROLE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 26/03/2018 – Nautilus, Inc. Fitness Solutions uses Birst Enterprise Analytics Platform to Get Single View of Business; 29/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Seafloor Production Vessel Launched; 23/04/2018 – DJ Nautilus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLS); 03/04/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS – REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FUNDING IN ORDER TO COMPLETE BUILD, DEPLOYMENT OF SEAFLOOR PRODUCTION SYSTEM TO BE UTILIZED AT SOLWARA 1 PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Announces Release of Annual Results; 16/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – Anglo American to end investment in deep sea mining company Nautilus; 10/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 23

Since May 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $62,659 activity. $14,973 worth of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shares were bought by BOLIO WAYNE M. JOHNSON M CARL III bought $27,806 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold NLS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 25.76 million shares or 8.34% less from 28.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,152 were reported by Amer Group Incorporated. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 39,331 shares. 45,928 are held by Kbc Gp Nv. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc holds 801,453 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 10,034 shares or 0% of the stock. 21,724 were accumulated by Bancshares Of America De. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) or 3,813 shares. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 13,721 shares. Northern Trust invested in 362,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,228 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 12,805 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Assetmark owns 82 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 14,776 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,015 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 36,191 shares.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 46,800 shares to 203,675 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 52,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10,026 shares to 39,907 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc Class A (NYSE:VMW) by 11,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 398.25 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.32 million activity. The insider Harris Parker sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03 million. The insider Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $18,169. Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751. On Friday, February 15 Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 200 shares. BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Llc accumulated 2,135 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cleararc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 18,546 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 87,051 shares. 30,530 were accumulated by Scholtz And Communications Limited Com. Asset Management One Communication Limited invested in 379,173 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc has 0.26% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Eaton Vance invested in 783,794 shares. Citizens Northern accumulated 0.96% or 10,906 shares. Westover Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.39% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,686 shares. Seatown Holdg Pte Ltd invested 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bellecapital Limited holds 16,232 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.73% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Laurion Cap Mngmt LP reported 4,395 shares stake. Karp Mngmt Corporation holds 1.02% or 18,115 shares. Ithaka Ltd Liability holds 6.71% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 265,997 shares.