As Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Holder South Street Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $368,772; Harvey Investment Co Holds Position in Wabtec (WAB)

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 826,191 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,547 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35 million, down from 111,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $158.36. About 3.47M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $582.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:MA) by 1,505 shares to 36,970 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 439.89 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 75,930 shares to 91,080 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

