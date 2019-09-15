As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Holder Scholtz & Company Decreased Its Stake; Ariel Investments Boosted Position in Mattel (MAT)

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 4,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 26,458 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01 million, down from 30,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.76M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 2.31 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 13.70 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.54M, up from 11.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 3.74M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q REV. $708.4M; EST. $689.8M; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel Bond Transaction Improves Liquidity; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis in Talks to Leave the Company; 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis quits for top job at Ancestry.com; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 60C; EST. LOSS 40C; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Says Suing Mattel in California in Connection With Mattel’s Sale and Marketing of Its Mecard Branded Toys; 20/03/2018 – Dozens of toy suppliers object to Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation plan; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Claims Mattel’s Mecard Toys Infringe on at Least Two of Spin Master’s Patents; 19/04/2018 – Mattel’s Incoming Chairman to Take Reins as Georgiadis Departs

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $154.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,085 shares to 71,774 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Inc by 4,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 191.23 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $7.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenaris Adr (NYSE:TS) by 31,167 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $27.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 5,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,381 shares, and cut its stake in Matthews Intl Corp. (NASDAQ:MATW).