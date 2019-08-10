As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Holder Glynn Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Holder Bamco Raised Its Position

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 22.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 10,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The institutional investor held 54,963 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 44,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 963,757 shares traded or 25.76% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Expected FDA Review Period for Roclatan NDA Is 10 Months; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW; 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 278,983 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.18M, down from 297,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.89M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 223,232 shares. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Mngmt holds 260,000 shares. Orbimed Limited has 58,000 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Essex accumulated 61,735 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company holds 8,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 863,270 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability invested in 444,688 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 82,196 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 8,482 shares. Pnc Ser Inc owns 38 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Prelude Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Crow Point Limited holds 4,477 shares.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 88,421 shares to 10.34M shares, valued at $398.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 43,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,492 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $5.97 million activity. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Conway Craig. 10,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.59M were sold by Benioff Marc. $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $18,169 on Thursday, February 14. On Friday, February 15 the insider Weaver Amy E sold $857,751.

