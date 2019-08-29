As Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Decreased by $1.98 Million Its Holding; Mountain Lake Investment Management Holding in Antero Res (AR) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.68M market cap company. The stock increased 11.07% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $3.11. About 11.48M shares traded or 16.02% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 113,780 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02 million, down from 126,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $151.83. About 5.08M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. $102,012 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by RADY PAUL M. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30M. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. also sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Sizzling Energy Stocks Trading Under $10 With Big Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Only Natural Gas Prices Can Save Southwestern Energy Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Don’t Sleep on Snapchat’s Augmented Reality Ambitions – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.93 million for 421.75 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.