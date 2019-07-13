As Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Lowered Its Stake; Css Lowered Its Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Stake by $539,000 as Stock Price Rose

Css Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.08. About 4.09M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset holds 49,375 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.46% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 15,481 were accumulated by Central Bank. Telemark Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1% or 50,000 shares. Sei Investments Com invested in 0.43% or 808,248 shares. Pinnacle Assocs has invested 0.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lourd Capital Limited Co accumulated 2,002 shares. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 163,454 shares. 68,881 are owned by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp. Wesbanco Financial Bank invested 0.91% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Washington holds 2,950 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 425,564 are owned by Pennsylvania Trust Communication. Laurion Mgmt LP accumulated 4,395 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 439.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 35 sales for $31.43 million activity. Harris Parker also sold $1.00M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $749,873. On Thursday, January 17 Roos John Victor sold $16,944 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 114 shares. Hawkins Mark J sold 9,067 shares worth $1.36M. Robbins Cynthia G. had sold 490 shares worth $73,082 on Tuesday, January 22. $68,011 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valmark Advisers Incorporated has 5,101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northeast Fin Consultants Inc reported 0.8% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reliant Management Llc has invested 2.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 3,844 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 17,943 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ulysses Lc holds 2.35% or 234,500 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc invested in 28,123 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Co accumulated 119,939 shares. Moreover, Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.89% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,120 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur holds 20,000 shares. First Merchants Corporation, a Indiana-based fund reported 31,613 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 2% stake. Usa Fincl Portformulas reported 2.76% stake.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. 4 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $451 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

