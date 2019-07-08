As Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Dillon & Associates Has Upped Its Holding; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Stake in Accenture Plc A (ACN) Upped as Stock Price Rose

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Accenture Plc A (ACN) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 5,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.90 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Accenture Plc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $190.62. About 383,710 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 132.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 4,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 3,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $152.79. About 1.17M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,215 shares to 50,192 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 38 selling transactions for $34.39 million activity. The insider Roos John Victor sold $16,944. BLOCK KEITH sold $745,750 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Benioff Marc sold $724,717 worth of stock. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Weaver Amy E. The insider Harris Parker sold $941,979. The insider Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,667 are owned by Homrich Berg. South Texas Money Ltd holds 1.37% or 201,048 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 102,135 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Captrust Advisors holds 8,172 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 531,110 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Com holds 0.03% or 2,776 shares. Suvretta Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested in 1.73M shares. Hyman Charles D owns 2,980 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Trust Com invested in 0.03% or 275 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 18,397 shares. Baillie Gifford & Communication reported 5.32 million shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Biondo Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 32,115 shares. 808,248 were accumulated by Sei Investments Communication. Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 18,221 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Holding Limited Liability stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 392 were accumulated by Qci Asset Management Inc Ny. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 1,350 shares stake. Bath Savings Tru holds 1.07% or 28,920 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited invested in 41,267 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 1,250 shares. E&G Advsr Lp owns 1,188 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company holds 12,887 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.74% or 2.56 million shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.35% or 124,012 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs accumulated 120,764 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 26,192 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap Ltd Company owns 0.05% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,821 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt stated it has 5,629 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.46% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).