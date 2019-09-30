As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Birinyi Associates Has Upped Position by $362,400; Dean Investment Associates Has Increased Its Stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by $622,195 as Market Valuation Declined

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 4,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 26,240 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82M, up from 21,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $140.65. About 240,997 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 17,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, up from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $148.49. About 2.47M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can F5 Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Acquire NGINX for $670M, Stock Down – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “F5 Debuts Solutions at its NGINX Conf to Reduce Sprawl and Complexity of Modern Application Delivery – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $696.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 65,120 shares to 188,205 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 32,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,710 shares, and cut its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST).

