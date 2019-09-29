As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Birinyi Associates Has Boosted Its Stake; Canyon Capital Advisors Holding in Berry Global Group (BERY) Has Boosted by $36.35 Million

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 17,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, up from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 5.91 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 699,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 5.79 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $304.32M, up from 5.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 977,940 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 19,251 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Principal Gru holds 2.06M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Ltd Liability Delaware holds 1.22% or 126,296 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Co reported 282,458 shares stake. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 226,136 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cibc Corp accumulated 225,853 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 368 shares. Weiss Multi invested 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Republic Investment Incorporated holds 0.26% or 317,440 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.72% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Asset Mgmt One Ltd stated it has 417,077 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Kessler Invest Grp Inc Lc reported 250 shares. Bellecapital Limited has invested 1.53% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Salesforce Expands Financial Services Cloud with New Insurance Innovation–Bringing Policyholders, Insurers and Agents Together – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Launches Manufacturing Cloud–Aligning Sales and Operations To Deliver More Transparent and Predictable Business Outcomes – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $238.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,150 shares to 5,650 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,225 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 3.31M shares to 682,663 shares, valued at $10.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 369,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.60M shares, and cut its stake in Nice Sys Inc (Prn).