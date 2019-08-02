As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Strs Ohio Has Upped by $823,180 Its Stake; Office Depot (ODP) Shareholder Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Boosted Stake by $323,250 as Share Value Declined

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 979,129 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.06M, up from 973,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $146.51. About 10.00 million shares traded or 52.45% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 1.87 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Our Model For Smartsheet Calculates 31% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $768,100 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $11.85 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $795,000 was sold by BLOCK KEITH. Benioff Marc had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.59M on Thursday, February 14. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. 114 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor. Shares for $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $1.00M was made by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 5.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 48,700 shares to 1,600 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 862,786 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zweig has 2.76% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 1.06M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Lourd Limited Liability Co reported 2,002 shares. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 6.67M shares. Ipg Advisors Limited Co reported 5,130 shares stake. Factory Mutual Ins Co holds 58,600 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department stated it has 215 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bancorporation stated it has 16,777 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 85 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 203,382 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability has invested 2.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.43% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Landscape Llc invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). City Holding owns 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 176 shares.