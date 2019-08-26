As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Stake; As Pretium Res (PVG) Market Valuation Rose, Sprott Has Trimmed Stake by $5.33 Million

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 110.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 11,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 21,305 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $152.75. About 4.37 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 31.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 533,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 1.35M shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 30,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 20,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM).

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 3,127 shares to 3,064 shares, valued at $455,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,900 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

