As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Personal Capital Advisors Trimmed by $5.77 Million Its Stake; As Ebay (EBAY) Shares Rose, Icon Advisers Lifted Position

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 36,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 280,605 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.44M, down from 317,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $145.54. About 5.90M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 51,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 401,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90M, up from 350,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 4.18M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 404.28 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

