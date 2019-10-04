As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Mackay Shields Has Decreased by $2.25 Million Its Holding; Rockshelter Capital Management Stake in Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Upped as Stock Value Declined

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 14,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 277,823 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.15M, down from 292,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $148.03. About 3.21M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 8,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 295,019 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.08 million, up from 286,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 1.21 million shares traded or 3.60% up from the average. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES MULLS ADDING SMALLER JETS TO ALL-AIRBUS FLEET; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Spirit Air; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 503 shares. Moreover, Quaker Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 9.05% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 467,041 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested in 32 shares. Virginia-based Alexandria Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.25% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). The California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Ellington Management Limited Company holds 0.42% or 51,800 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 637,192 shares stake. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd owns 36,092 shares. Stelliam Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 5.25% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Aperio Grp Inc holds 0% or 9,712 shares in its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Com reported 25 shares stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 67,686 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). 35,000 are held by Hussman Strategic Advsr.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. Gardner H. McIntyre bought 2,500 shares worth $104,800. Christie Edward M III bought $99,584 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Tuesday, July 30.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $291.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 7,230 shares to 76,902 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Building Product (NYSE:CBPX) by 11,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,841 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New by 36,393 shares to 39,646 shares, valued at $54.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bg Staffing Inc by 60,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $172.08M for 185.04 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Biondo Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.17% or 32,637 shares. Moreover, Penobscot Investment has 0.2% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.07% or 334,986 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability reported 2,350 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 353,823 shares. Kessler Invest Group Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Personal Corporation has 0.46% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 298,998 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt has 11,144 shares. Convergence Invest Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 7,657 shares. Scholtz & Com Ltd reported 2.6% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Amp Investors Limited reported 0.32% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Guardian Advsrs Lp reported 1,530 shares stake. Strategic Advsr Ltd reported 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fiduciary Com reported 9,226 shares.