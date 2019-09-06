As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Allstate Lowered Position; Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Decreased Stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by $5.98 Million

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 19,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 36,821 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 56,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $151.15. About 4.36 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $154.92. About 964,148 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $178.02M for 188.94 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $584.77 million for 10.09 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

