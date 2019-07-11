As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Security National Trust Co Raised Position by $325,480; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Lifted American Airls Group (AAL) Position by $65.87 Million; Stock Declined

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,190 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, up from 11,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $156.27. About 4.41M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $32.94. About 8.34 million shares traded or 41.70% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advsrs owns 2,014 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 2,450 shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Limited Co Delaware stated it has 182,907 shares. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 500 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank Incorporated invested 0.91% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 1.82M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Republic Mngmt holds 0.29% or 355,700 shares in its portfolio. Cadinha & Commerce Ltd Liability Corp invested in 16,135 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Holderness Invs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,365 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.19% or 241,886 shares in its portfolio. Regal Advsrs Llc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 14,983 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.57% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities has 0.51% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 560 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De stated it has 0.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 36 sales for $33.65 million activity. $134,514 worth of stock was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. $745,750 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 16. 114 shares valued at $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. On Friday, February 1 Benioff Marc sold $1.56 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $29,214 was sold by Conway Craig. The insider Harris Parker sold $946,046.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 6,843 shares or 0% of the stock. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 516 shares or 0% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 16,630 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 112,482 were accumulated by British Columbia Inv Management. Ameriprise Inc reported 218,631 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 0.01% stake. 15 are owned by Gradient Ltd Liability Corp. At Bancorporation reported 34,344 shares stake. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership reported 45,169 shares stake. Johnson Group has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.57% or 3.38M shares. California-based Miracle Mile Advsr has invested 0.12% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Fmr Lc holds 0.05% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 12.00 million shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 79,244 shares.