As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $30.32 Million; Brighton Jones Trimmed Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Market Value Rose

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 2,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.93M, down from 79,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Tony Romm: for the moment, sources say the event is set for March 20. hearing attendees are reps from FB, Google, Amazon, Snap; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 27/04/2018 – Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months, Macquarie predicts after ‘blowout’ earnings; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: SCOOP: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 14/05/2018 – Raven Connected Car Solution Launches on Amazon; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9596.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 191,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 193,921 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.71M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $156.27. About 4.74 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 4,500 shares to 161,400 shares, valued at $16.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 115,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,900 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 36 insider sales for $33.65 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $1.59M were sold by Benioff Marc on Thursday, February 14. On Tuesday, January 15 Weaver Amy E sold $777,823 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,325 shares. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $749,873 on Wednesday, January 23. The insider Robbins Cynthia G. sold 490 shares worth $73,082. Shares for $2.31 million were sold by Allanson Joe. The insider Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $17,779.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Salesforceâ€™s deal for Tableau smacks of desperation – MarketWatch” on June 26, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Will Salesforce.com’s Gross Profits Be Impacted Due to Tableau Acquisition? – Forbes” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to MapAnything Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Prtn Lc invested in 115,016 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Westfield Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 1.21 million shares. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Nj holds 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,667 shares. Hanson Doremus Management invested in 450 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Somerset Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.18% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 13,717 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 173,844 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Board. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.35% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 855,750 shares. Moreover, Heritage Invsts Management has 0.32% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh reported 6,938 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company holds 27,560 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Rosenbaum Jay D holds 5,897 shares. First Republic Invest Management Inc accumulated 355,700 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co accumulated 84,588 shares. First Financial In stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hamel Associate reported 278 shares. Oak Assocs Oh invested in 5.92% or 54,458 shares. 11,220 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Sigma Planning holds 14,044 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 7,755 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 2.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barometer Cap Incorporated holds 138 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 33,356 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp LP has invested 2.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Texas-based Beck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hartwell J M Partnership holds 6.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,025 shares. De Burlo Group Inc reported 2.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 18,098 were reported by Roosevelt Invest Grp Incorporated.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull predicts Amazon’s one-day shipping boost – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JEDI Masters: Amazon, Microsoft Battle To Build Pentagon’s ‘War Cloud’ – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walgreens Finally Entering A Buying Point? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “With Prime Membership Saturating, Amazon Needs to Grow Spend Per Customer – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.