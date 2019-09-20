As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Cut Stake by $4.78 Million; Banc Funds Co Has Decreased Holding in Waterstone Financial (WSBF) by $2.92 Million

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 31,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 39,385 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.98 million, down from 71,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $154.8. About 5.13M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 171,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 500,456 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.54 million, down from 671,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 90,870 shares traded or 53.43% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 559,170 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in York Traditions Bank by 25,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold WSBF shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.96 million shares or 0.90% more from 15.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stadium Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 421,658 shares for 3.32% of their portfolio. Associated Banc stated it has 20,945 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Citadel Limited Liability owns 17,748 shares. Wedge L Lp Nc invested in 88,499 shares. 970,000 are held by Price Michael F. Parametric Port Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Voya Ltd Liability stated it has 14,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 28,579 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Management has 0.02% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). D E Shaw And Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 16,622 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) or 2,016 shares. Seidman Lawrence B, New Jersey-based fund reported 510,737 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Reilly Fin Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hartford Inv Mngmt invested in 91,909 shares or 0.39% of the stock. 92,609 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Ima Wealth has 0.87% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 15,340 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability owns 18,794 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 44,670 shares. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2,200 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot owns 25,154 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 6,949 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hillsdale Invest has 740 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt invested in 23,827 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.31% or 16,531 shares in its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd owns 3,604 shares.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,767 shares to 46,805 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 8,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $176.35M for 193.50 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.