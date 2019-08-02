As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Iron Financial Decreased Its Holding; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $307,347 as Market Valuation Declined

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 98,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 103,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 19.02 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $150.81. About 24.12M shares traded or 267.87% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Ultra Short by 16,992 shares to 59,090 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit Etf Index (VNQ) by 3,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,757 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Oil Fund (USO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.46 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Counsel Corp holds 1.68% or 60,656 shares in its portfolio. 66,424 are held by Pictet North America. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora accumulated 77,630 shares. Automobile Association owns 6.77 million shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated reported 85,054 shares stake. Haverford Fincl holds 5,068 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co owns 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,963 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.07M shares. Oppenheimer And Com invested in 645,388 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Granite Inv Limited Com stated it has 78,980 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa owns 29,440 shares. Profund Advisors Lc has invested 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). D E Shaw And Company holds 334,512 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Asset Strategies stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 0.32% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 27,038 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $11.85 million activity. 14,897 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $2.31M were sold by Allanson Joe. $811,530 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Weaver Amy E. $16,971 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Roos John Victor. Benioff Marc had sold 15,000 shares worth $2.36 million. $1.00M worth of stock was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 5. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer’s ‘Playbook’ For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Moving To Buy-Long Term Hold On Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Delta Air Lines, Salesforce and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 418.92 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22B and $158.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimtabs Etf Tr by 53,960 shares to 396,515 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 627,186 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Riverpark Mgmt Lc accumulated 93,578 shares. Prudential Finance Inc reported 711,306 shares stake. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Co holds 7,500 shares. Aldebaran Financial, a Tennessee-based fund reported 12,220 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com owns 275,820 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 284,635 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman & Carpenter owns 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 46,628 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc owns 2,776 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 174 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Foundation Advisors reported 2,009 shares stake. Valley National Advisers Inc owns 0.11% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,502 shares. Rampart Management Ltd Llc reported 25,214 shares. Baillie Gifford & accumulated 0.92% or 5.32 million shares.