As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Holder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosted Its Stake; Gruss & Co Holds Position in Nvidia (NVDA)

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 7.73 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 82.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 57,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 126,042 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.12M, up from 68,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73 million shares traded or 76.34% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,754 shares to 283,057 shares, valued at $37.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

