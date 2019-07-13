As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Holder Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Capstone Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Dish Network (Put) (DISH) Holding as Stock Rose

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (DISH) by 66.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 42,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,700 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 64,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 1.37M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.08. About 4.09 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 35 insider sales for $31.43 million activity. Tallapragada Srinivas had sold 362 shares worth $53,992. 456 shares valued at $68,011 were sold by Weaver Amy E on Tuesday, January 22. $735,149 worth of stock was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 30. Allanson Joe had sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31 million. The insider Roos John Victor sold $17,051. Hawkins Mark J sold $1.36 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, January 23.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 439.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Salesforce Named a Leader in Data Management Platforms by Independent Research Firm – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – The Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com: The Tableau Acquisition Is A Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Stifel Corp has invested 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 379,173 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 13,717 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 220,456 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Lc accumulated 851 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability invested in 14,737 shares. Sands Lc holds 3.68% or 7.53M shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Mgmt Service owns 0.63% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,825 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corp owns 26,615 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Company reported 0% stake. 215 are held by Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 6,870 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Citizens Northern has invested 0.96% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Webster State Bank N A reported 33,034 shares. Nicholas Investment Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 10,422 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.59 million activity. $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dish Network launches system-installation brand for consumers – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DISH Network Earnings: DISH Stock Drops on Q4 Miss – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Use Caution on Apple, Roku and Uber? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why DISH Network Corp. Shares Dropped 14% in October – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.75 million were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Ckw Group Inc reported 0.01% stake. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 43,710 shares. Btr Mngmt invested 0.05% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Regions Fincl reported 28,701 shares stake. Ameriprise Finance holds 0.03% or 2.37 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Sei Invests holds 174,320 shares. Eidelman Virant stated it has 2.91% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Daiwa Group Inc invested in 0% or 9,887 shares. 2.44M are owned by Gamco Investors Et Al. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 67,070 shares. Cna Financial Corporation holds 130,000 shares. Moors And Cabot accumulated 0.01% or 6,430 shares.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (Put) (NYSE:PRGO) by 10,800 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macerich Co (Put) (NYSE:MAC) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (Put) (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39M for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.