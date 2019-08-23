As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Grassi Investment Management Has Raised Position; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shares Declined While Hartford Financial Management Has Upped by $528,606 Its Stake

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 5,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 56,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 50,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 25.28M shares traded or 250.05% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 13,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 44,894 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 31,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast: No Final Decision Has Been Made on Offer for Fox; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch’s Fox in regulatory race for Sky approval; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Formalizes Sky Bid in Challenge to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – THROUGHOUT PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS FROM EFFECTIVE DATE, COMCAST UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, AND SKY UNDERTAKES, SKY SHALL MAINTAIN UK HQ IN OSTERLEY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 26/04/2018 – WJHG-TV: BREAKING: NBC News is reporting Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault in his retrial. More details to…; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Company, New York-based fund reported 278,713 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 264,517 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 0.36% or 83,986 shares. Synovus Financial reported 143,897 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg holds 1.82 million shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.63% or 36.45 million shares. 1.35M were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Caxton Associates Limited Partnership has 200,000 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Johnson holds 0.35% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 98,022 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 9,750 shares. The Illinois-based High Pointe Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cambridge Inv Advsr, Iowa-based fund reported 267,952 shares. Moreover, At National Bank has 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 21,135 shares. Timucuan Asset Mngmt Incorporated Fl reported 8.54% stake. Leavell Investment Incorporated owns 105,065 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 268 shares. Toth Fin Advisory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Security Natl Trust Communications invested 0.67% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). King Luther Capital accumulated 97,491 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 4,932 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Amalgamated State Bank invested in 110,371 shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 1,675 shares. Stoneridge Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 1.59% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 34,037 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 3,240 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 3.80M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Alley Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tctc Ltd Company reported 11,465 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Iberiabank stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested 1.14% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

