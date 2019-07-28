As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Holding by $2.23 Million; Folketrygdfondet Holding in Nokia (NOK) Lifted by $20.00 Million as Stock Price Declined

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 92.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 14,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29,353 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 15,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.98M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 4.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21.41M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.49M, up from 17.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 38.03 million shares traded or 60.16% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 07/05/2018 – Telefónica Spain transforms its data centers with Nokia high-performance routing and Nuage Networks Virtualized Cloud Services; 27/04/2018 – Fone Arena: Nokia X with a 19:9 aspect ratio display, dual rear cameras showcased, to be announced on May 16; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA ENDS TALKS WITH STAFF IN FINLAND, CUTS 353 JOBS; 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively; 06/03/2018 – Nokia: Incumbent Global Services Pres Igor Leprince Will Support Goel During Transition and then Leave Nokia; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Clear Reasons For Optimism, See Improved Market Conditions This Year; 07/03/2018 – Nokia and Orange roll out 4G LTE in Africa; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: China Commercial 5G Roll-Out Seen Mid-2019; 31/05/2018 – REG-Nokia announces a change in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS EFFECTIVE UNTIL NOV 30, 2019 AND IT TERMINATED CORRESPONDING REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION GRANTED ON MAY 23, 2017

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25M shares, valued at $274.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited owns 70,069 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 3,046 are held by New England Investment And Retirement Gp. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 76 shares. Montag A Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 0.01% or 10,118 shares in its portfolio. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Badgley Phelps Bell Inc invested 1.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 133,600 were reported by De Burlo Group. Dana Advsrs owns 35,387 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks accumulated 145,677 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 0.05% or 500 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Washington Tru Bancorporation owns 345 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 18 insider sales for $17.28 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $2.23 million were sold by Benioff Marc on Tuesday, January 29. Harris Parker also sold $923,058 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. $735,149 worth of stock was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 30. Weaver Amy E sold $811,530 worth of stock. The insider Hawkins Mark J sold 846 shares worth $134,514. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $17,779 on Thursday, February 7.