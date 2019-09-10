As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Upped Holding; Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Share Value Rose While Nuveen Asset Management Cut by $524,070 Its Position

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 5,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 52,211 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 58,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $102.44. About 247,447 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 2,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 44,724 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 41,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $149.03. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 EPS, down 17.77% or $0.43 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $132.64M for 12.87 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 307,863 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.01% or 59,720 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Ptnrs has 0.15% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 373,429 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 6,318 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability reported 0% stake. The Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.39% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co invested in 19,271 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,683 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc Inc holds 12,182 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 65,173 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.03% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 7,127 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Argi Investment Lc has 0.03% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 5,583 shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 61,836 shares to 269,083 shares, valued at $31.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 101,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 26,043 shares to 47,721 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 13,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,320 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Parkwood Limited Com invested in 0.88% or 28,285 shares. New England Inv Retirement Grp reported 0.22% stake. Salem Counselors Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 21,910 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Incorporated owns 1,681 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 66,235 shares. Eulav Asset owns 237,000 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Parsons Capital Management Ri has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Swiss Bancorp owns 2.55M shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Congress Asset Com Ma holds 0.11% or 50,706 shares. The North Dakota-based Bell National Bank has invested 0.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ima Wealth Inc owns 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 13 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 632 are owned by Destination Wealth Management.