As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Cambridge Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position; Patten & Patten Has Lowered Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $386,193 as Shares Rose

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 26,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 223,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.45 million, down from 250,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $153.07. About 6.71M shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 2,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 49,857 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, down from 51,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $211.2. About 1.09 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $11.85 million activity. Benioff Marc had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.58 million. 200 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $32,216. Allanson Joe sold $2.31M worth of stock. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $18,169 was made by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 425.19 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management stated it has 3,617 shares. First Corp In has 0.36% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Whalerock Point Llc has 0.57% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 13,717 are owned by Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated. Scholtz Limited Liability Com reported 30,530 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Lc owns 14,983 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Co invested in 5,780 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Biondo Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.28% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Amp Cap Investors invested in 0.3% or 341,421 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc accumulated 3,583 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 4,047 shares. Caprock Gp Inc Inc reported 0.31% stake. Stearns Fin accumulated 1,445 shares.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IEMG) by 41,623 shares to 259,744 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 7,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 23.89 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 4,692 shares. Somerset Tru Commerce has 2.1% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 20,616 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.36% or 157,792 shares in its portfolio. Opus Capital Group Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,996 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 31,162 shares. The Michigan-based Aspen Management Incorporated has invested 0.51% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Washington Savings Bank holds 27,962 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 36,654 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability holds 70,589 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.33% or 36,326 shares in its portfolio. Counselors Inc stated it has 5,659 shares. Iberiabank has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 104,289 were accumulated by Deprince Race & Zollo. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.31% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 3,295 shares to 10,827 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).