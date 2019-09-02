As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Bank Hapoalim Bm Lowered Its Stake by $482,532; As Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) Shares Declined, Heartland Advisors Has Lifted by $2.47 Million Its Position

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 83,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28M, down from 86,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.59 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) by 101.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 95,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 188,878 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 93,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 105,460 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ) by 27,486 shares to 295,539 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB) by 24,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,995 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 19,116 shares to 61,052 shares, valued at $14.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XHE) by 174,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.