As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed by $39.23 Million Its Holding; Cabot Wealth Management Increased Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $3.53 Million

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 114.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 18,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,047 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 16,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 248,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 875,956 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.73M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Capital Mgmt Communications accumulated 8,348 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc has 25,814 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt invested in 57 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru has 0.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 6,718 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1,578 were reported by Pinnacle Prns. Dillon And Assocs has invested 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Polar Capital Llp holds 525,843 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Moreover, Legacy Cap has 0.87% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 11,818 shares. Adi Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 2.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Llc, a New York-based fund reported 322,839 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.41% or 982,733 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 18,221 shares.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 1.34 million shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $167.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 782,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 444.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 selling transactions for $20.43 million activity. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 6. 846 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $134,514 were sold by Hawkins Mark J. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $17,779. Weaver Amy E also sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. The insider Conway Craig sold 200 shares worth $32,216. 6,331 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.03 million were sold by Harris Parker.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.