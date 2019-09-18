As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Cut Stake by $62.30 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Grandfield & Dodd Lowered Its Position

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 96.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 412,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 12,956 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, down from 425,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $152.77. About 2.93M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 6,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 396,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.11 million, down from 402,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability reported 17,440 shares. 11,995 are held by Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Fulton Bank Na owns 127,319 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Birch Hill Investment accumulated 487,023 shares. Alethea Capital Management Lc invested in 3,900 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Cypress Cap Ltd (Wy) stated it has 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Planning Alternatives Adv has 8,326 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd holds 2.41% or 160,974 shares. Rhode Island-based Weybosset Rech & Lc has invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested 1.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parkside Financial Bank And Tru invested in 18,037 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Zuckerman Inv Grp Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.36% or 79,680 shares. Barometer Incorporated invested in 1.95% or 112,160 shares. Amg Financial Bank has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft announces quarterly dividend increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft teams up for South Korean gaming – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,025 shares to 19,395 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 6,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited has 0.24% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 24,357 shares. Exchange Mgmt Inc invested 1.18% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 112,297 shares. 52 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Co. British Columbia Invest Mngmt reported 258,323 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 0.21% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 8,727 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.37% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.05% or 301,932 shares. Aviva Plc invested in 0.52% or 495,861 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com owns 35,913 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has 0.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,341 shares. Light Street Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 150,920 shares. Raymond James Service Advsr reported 482,139 shares stake.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Key Metrics Capture Salesforce’s Strong Second-Quarter Performance – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Salesforce shares rise on revenue beat and increased forecast – CNBC” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva: Not Worth Buying Yet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 29,820 shares to 35,120 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 74,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).