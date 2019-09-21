As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Ithaka Group Cut Its Stake; As Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Echo Street Capital Management Has Trimmed by $17.51 Million Its Stake

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 3,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 262,770 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.87 million, down from 265,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73 million shares traded or 76.34% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 74,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 109,192 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.72 million, down from 183,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $230.86. About 188,975 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 29/05/2018 – Strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Brings Shipments to a Halt; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers; 25/05/2018 – TCRC-Train & Engine and IBEW Vote Dn CP’s Final Offers in CIRB-administered Ratification Vote; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – MEETING WITH IBEW LATER ON APRIL 18, PRESENTING UNION WITH STREAMLINED 3-YEAR AND 5-YEAR AGREEMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 30/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference say they have reached a four-year; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY REACHED PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- CO AND SYSTEM COUNCIL NO. 11 OF INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS HAVE REACHED A TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR DEAL

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 194.00 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $659.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 793 shares to 38,770 shares, valued at $20.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 1.57M shares to 3.82M shares, valued at $69.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 48,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $496.17M for 16.21 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

