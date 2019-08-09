As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Price Declined, North Star Investment Management Lifted Holding by $723,956; Private Trust Co Holds Holding in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA)

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 64.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 17,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 45,647 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 27,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.03. About 9.09M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast piles pressure on Fox with Sky bid; 21/05/2018 – SKY NOTES U.K. GOVT ANNOUNCEMENT ON OFFER FROM COMCAST; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Smackdown!; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS- UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRAD; 02/05/2018 – Sky, subject of Fox-Comcast bidding war, loses key soccer rights

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 2937.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 4,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 4,738 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, up from 156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $143.83. About 3.85 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests LP reported 197,766 shares. City reported 176 shares stake. Karp Mngmt reported 18,115 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 109,852 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.77% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 102,135 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Commerce Limited stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Security Natl Tru Co has 13,190 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling accumulated 0.01% or 242 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 177,480 shares or 2.2% of their US portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma holds 0.04% or 2,046 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 17,169 shares. Fincl Svcs has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 11,155 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce Named a Leader in Data Management Platforms by Independent Research Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – International Business Times” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $5.97 million activity. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of stock or 200 shares. Shares for $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor. BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Harris Parker.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) by 222,120 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250 shares, and cut its stake in Truett Hurst Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:THST).

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 1000 Value I (IWD) by 2,996 shares to 9,892 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Total Bond Mkt (AGG) by 4,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,457 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Inc stated it has 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bangor Comml Bank holds 12,166 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Manchester Capital Ltd Liability reported 13,515 shares stake. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc invested in 0.95% or 247,985 shares. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 1.99M shares. Investment Management Of Virginia Lc accumulated 77,386 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Estabrook Capital Management owns 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7,996 shares. Stevens Management Lp accumulated 93,264 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Communications holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 153,146 shares. Allen Investment Management Limited Liability Com holds 4.10 million shares or 5.13% of its portfolio. Bragg Financial Advsr invested in 0.78% or 150,433 shares. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested in 0.55% or 163,405 shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt reported 17,706 shares stake.