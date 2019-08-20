As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Price Declined, North Star Investment Management Has Raised Position by $723,956; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Cim Investment Mangement Has Trimmed Its Stake

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 2937.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 4,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 4,738 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, up from 156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $145.81. About 3.20 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 3,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,121 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 22,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $212.86. About 13.38M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 16/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Buys Apple as Others Flee (Video); 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 11/04/2018 – If Zuckerberg was asked about Cook’s comments, the notes urged him to point towards “lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data.”; 06/03/2018 – FCA offers in-car Apple experience with Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,559 shares to 5,964 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc Com (NYSE:LEE) by 381,574 shares to 767,436 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gannett Co Inc Com by 139,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,208 shares, and cut its stake in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS).

