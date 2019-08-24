As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Share Price Declined, Ithaka Group Lowered Its Stake; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Stake in Synopsys (SNPS) Raised as Stock Price Rose

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 37,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 210,004 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.18M, up from 172,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 1.62M shares traded or 43.55% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 16,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 265,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.13M, down from 282,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14 million shares traded or 245.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Synopsys (SNPS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Synopsys (SNPS) Up 11.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 115,900 shares to 4,900 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 29,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,260 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Finance Svcs accumulated 8,286 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Shine Inv Advisory accumulated 472 shares. Hl Finance Serv Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 7,543 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 223,121 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 581,209 shares. 197,626 are owned by Natl Pension Serv. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 0.13% or 932,505 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Company has 187,794 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 2,920 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 4.25 million shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 421.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 50,411 shares to 127,470 shares, valued at $19.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).