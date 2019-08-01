As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Price Declined, Heritage Investors Management Has Boosted by $496,594 Its Stake; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Share Value Rose, Cutler Investment Counsel Upped Stake

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 3,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 34,427 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 31,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $153.06. About 8.26M shares traded or 33.40% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 2.21 million shares traded or 34.04% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. $795,000 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH. $1.56 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc on Friday, February 1. $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. $18,169 worth of stock was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. 200 shares valued at $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. Weaver Amy E sold $811,530 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 1.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,258 shares to 36,274 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,957 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mngmt invested in 75,176 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.28% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.82M shares. Citigroup owns 669,203 shares. Brown Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lord Abbett invested in 407,989 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 22,625 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 12,354 are owned by Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 982,733 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Liability Co Delaware invested 2.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated holds 772 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Partner Fund Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.72% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 576,918 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Montag And Caldwell Lc reported 270,686 shares.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. 24,722 shares valued at $3.03M were sold by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7.