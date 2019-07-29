As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Price Declined, Cookson Peirce & Co Cut Its Stake by $1.48 Million; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holder Ameriprise Financial Has Cut Its Holding by $66.09 Million

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 418,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.32 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $842.67 million, down from 5.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $156.17. About 3.44M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 9,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 147,211 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31 million, down from 156,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $156.2. About 3.45M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $16.55 million activity. $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Hawkins Mark J. $811,530 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Weaver Amy E. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $32,216 was sold by Conway Craig. The insider Roos John Victor sold $16,971. $795,000 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH. Harris Parker sold $1.00M worth of stock or 6,331 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 439,485 shares to 773,934 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennantpark Investment Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 113,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Intermediate Governm (GVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,487 are owned by 1St Source Bancshares. Forbes J M & Llp has 2.59% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Adi Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3,000 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 0.05% or 2,980 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 245,766 shares. Security stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Iron Financial Lc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Old Bankshares In accumulated 0.65% or 78,712 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.63% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.32% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Regal Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.48% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 14,983 shares. First Foundation holds 0.02% or 2,009 shares. Jag Ltd Liability Com reported 3.08% stake. Granite Inv Partners Ltd has invested 1.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Petrus Trust Lta stated it has 1,302 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 433.81 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $768,100 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – The Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 13,262 shares to 127,988 shares, valued at $20.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 14,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu.

