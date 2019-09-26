As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Price Declined, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Cut Its Stake by $451,188; Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) Shareholder Waters Parkerson & Company Increased Its Stake by $819,750

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 2,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 16,972 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, down from 19,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $152.52. About 2.83M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 54,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 682,225 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.76 million, up from 627,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 322,309 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 190.65 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Company reported 2,813 shares. 4,506 were accumulated by Essex. Intact Invest holds 4,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Personal Capital Advisors owns 298,998 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8,899 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.31% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dupont Corporation holds 63,664 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Tctc Ltd Co accumulated 11,465 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,531 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr owns 473 shares. 1.24M are held by Raymond James And Associate. Appleton Partners Inc Ma accumulated 2,046 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stephens Ar holds 0.23% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 67,300 shares. Fred Alger Management has invested 2.99% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Junto Management Lp holds 0.36% or 41,300 shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,941 shares to 156,525 shares, valued at $21.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL) by 9,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,074 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO).

