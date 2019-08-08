As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Trimmed Its Holding; Act Ii Management LP Decreased Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding as Valuation Rose

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 239,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.58M, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.64. About 7.41M shares traded or 6.69% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 56.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 72,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 56,731 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, down from 129,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 3.49M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Rolls Out ALL4PRICE.COM Website to Educate Consumers About Some of the Issues With the Proposed Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint; 06/03/2018 T-Mobile is Cleaning Up Wireless, Gets Recognized as an EPA Green Power Partner; 10/04/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jones; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Tightens 34 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 28/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO LEGERE IS SAID TO BE CHIEF OF COMBINED CO: CNBC; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – ON MARCH 29, UNIT AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2022 AND ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2024 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CODE NAMES AND A FRIDAY TOAST HELPED SEAL SPRINT, T-MOBILE DEAL; 30/04/2018 – RadioResource: T-Mobile US, Sprint Agree to Merge for $146B Combined Company

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis owns 219,159 shares. Brinker Capital holds 12,856 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 400 shares. Art Advsr Limited Co has 93,100 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 698,800 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited holds 0.05% or 101,855 shares. Pointstate Capital LP reported 0.84% stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Company stated it has 14,593 shares. Westfield Capital Management Limited Partnership invested 0.76% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Schroder Invest Grp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 2.37M shares. Ameritas Partners Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 15,674 shares. M&R Capital, New York-based fund reported 220 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 354,685 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 119,056 shares. Blackrock Inc has 15.09 million shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $897.88M for 18.56 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours: Facebook Crypto Needs Fed Help, T-Mobile to Join S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) Are on Track to Announce Deal to Sell Assets to DISH Network (DISH) Next Week – NYP – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Company News For Jul 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Report: Sprint/T-Mobile will extend merger deadline past July 29 – Kansas City Business Journal” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Alibaba Widens Its Moat by Partnering with Salesforce – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer’s ‘Playbook’ For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Inv Management Llp owns 203,382 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Glaxis Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 4.71% or 10,000 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Il has 0.79% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ally Fincl invested in 12,000 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.64% or 3.42M shares. Third Point Limited reported 1.18 million shares. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 0% or 536 shares. Forbes J M & Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 76,410 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.59% or 46,309 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 618 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,306 shares. Ssi Investment has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). California-based Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Co has invested 0.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 2,572 are held by Alpha Cubed Invests Lc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 31,374 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $80.37M for 393.44 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.97 million activity. The insider Weaver Amy E sold $857,751. $815,800 worth of stock was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor. Harris Parker also sold $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 12. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15.