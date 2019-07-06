As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Decreased Its Stake by $37.89 Million; Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Share Price Rose While Endurance Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 239,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.58 million, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.90M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 1,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,091 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05 million, down from 90,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $188.3. About 828,566 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $272.34 million for 35.39 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,525 shares to 360,552 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D) by 31,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (NYSE:JEC).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.23M for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 43 selling transactions for $37.62 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $1.59M were sold by Benioff Marc on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $16,971 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 31. 200 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $29,214 were sold by Conway Craig. $923,058 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 29. BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $734,450. Shares for $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15.