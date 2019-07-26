As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Sunbelt Securities Has Upped Its Holding; Facebook (FB) Position Increased by Abrams Capital Management Lp

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 23.09M shares traded or 36.98% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook warns investors that more Cambridge Analyticas are likely; 21/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Mark Zuckerberg admits Facebook made mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data; 21/03/2018 – It’s finally here. Read Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on the company’s privacy scandal; 09/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook’s massive reorg keeps user privacy and security top of mind; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TESTING A CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL DESIGNED FOR CREATORS; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 16/04/2018 – Praveen Chakravarty: The larger lessons for India from the Facebook data scandal; 17/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: Facebook Tears Down Ads After McKinley Grills CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 04/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…; 21/03/2018 – Danny Kemp: Breaking – EU proposes new 3% tax on tech giants – @AFP. More good news for #Facebook

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 179.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 7,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,909 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 3,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.66M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 231,589 shares to 8.53 million shares, valued at $170.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,258 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pzena Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,470 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,912 shares. Lbmc Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited Liability Com reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust holds 1.60M shares. 27,500 are owned by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Hirtle Callaghan & Ltd Com owns 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lockheed Martin Invest Management holds 4,400 shares. Northstar Advsrs Lc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 29,841 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 1.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Newfocus Fincl Gru Limited has invested 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Icon Advisers holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,577 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested in 1.08 million shares. Lau Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.95% or 11,100 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt owns 5,147 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc has 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,135 shares. Cambridge Tru Com holds 223,872 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co reported 4.21M shares. 61,433 are owned by Financial Bank Of The West. Shell Asset Mgmt Com owns 72,422 shares. Moreover, Maryland Mgmt has 1.75% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 89,023 shares. Cibc Bancorporation Usa has 2,872 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 354,224 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. 10,656 are owned by Cetera Advisors Ltd Llc. Hsbc Plc holds 712,110 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.78% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 34,439 shares. 4,413 are owned by Amarillo Bancshares. National Asset Management accumulated 0.18% or 9,167 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 0.36% or 85,472 shares in its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel invested in 4.07% or 189,938 shares.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,440 shares to 2,024 shares, valued at $490,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,112 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 insider sales for $20.43 million activity. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Shares for $923,058 were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $16,971 was made by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 31. Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 6. $2.31 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Allanson Joe. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of stock.