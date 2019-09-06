As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Nli International Has Lowered Its Holding by $677,820; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder East Coast Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 4,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 40,490 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, down from 44,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $153.77. About 5.00M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 3.36M shares traded or 4.69% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 171,290 shares to 235,387 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 48,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 192.21 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18 million for 26.16 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,598 shares to 125,543 shares, valued at $23.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A).