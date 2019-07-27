As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Retirement Systems Of Alabama Upped Holding by $1.22 Million; Gateway Advisory Trimmed Its Position in Aes (AES) as Stock Declined

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 7,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 606,217 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.01M, up from 598,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 3.59 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 28/03/2018 – INDIA ATTACHES INR156.1M OF AES CHATTISGARH FUNDS IN COAL CASE; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures; 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET BRL54.8M; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: 92nd OG partners with 375th AES, enhance AE knowledge

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.49 million for 14.60 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year's $0.25 per share. AES's profit will be $192.49 million for 14.60 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS) by 79,439 shares to 61,677 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 106,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,428 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

