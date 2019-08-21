As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Moors & Cabot Upped Its Stake by $2.89 Million; As Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stock Value Declined, Vontobel Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $44.72 Million

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 20.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 188,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263.37 million, up from 918,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 292,066 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 94.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 18,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 37,702 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, up from 19,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $145.54. About 5.90 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 229,266 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $54.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 322,839 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,689 shares. Mathes reported 20,961 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,905 shares. Livingston Gru Asset (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.7% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 9,972 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.6% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Royal London Asset Ltd holds 284,635 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Prudential Pcl reported 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fil Ltd holds 0.47% or 1.90M shares. 1.92M are owned by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 0.53% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 43,104 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Management stated it has 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,361 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus.

