As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Lone Pine Capital Has Increased by $205.75 Million Its Position; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (Call) (MLNX) Shares Declined, Symmetry Peak Management Has Lifted Stake by $7.55 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 197.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.44M, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $155.71. About 5.74 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (MLNX) by 3200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $106.99. About 138,025 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Axa has 0.04% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Guggenheim Capital has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Eagle Advsr Limited invested in 25,700 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hap Trading Lc reported 1.29% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co invested in 926 shares or 0% of the stock. Brinker Capital has 8,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 13,125 are held by Chase Investment Counsel. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Creative Planning holds 1,937 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 2,350 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 702,629 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 2,034 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Company reported 0.1% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Hl Financial Serv Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 79,250 shares to 25,750 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 335,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fireeye Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Piper: New Mellanox CFO means no acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mellanox: Long The Deal Spread – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Advanced Micro Devices: Playing for Scale – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA Sparks Rumors to Beat Rivals in Mellanox Buyout Race – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox Works With VMware and NVIDIA to Enable High Performance Virtualized Machine Learning Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 227,699 shares to 4.93M shares, valued at $864.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 3.69 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.44M shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 627,186 shares. Swarthmore Grp Inc Inc holds 3.6% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus stated it has 8,361 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Twin Cap Management Inc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 74,870 shares. Coatue Mgmt Lc holds 3.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.92 million shares. 1,256 were reported by First Manhattan. 76,410 were accumulated by Forbes J M & Com Ltd Liability Partnership. M Hldg Secs Inc has 1,461 shares. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Eqis Incorporated has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Llc Delaware has 2.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.31% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 139,578 shares. Hwg Lp holds 1.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 7,105 shares. Capital Research Investors holds 0.22% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4.44M shares. Plancorp Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,452 shares.