As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Light Street Capital Management Lowered by $24.24 Million Its Position; As Fidelity Natl Info Services In (FIS) Stock Rose, Holder Old Dominion Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $941,499

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 153,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 187,990 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.77 million, down from 341,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.31M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (FIS) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 8,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 2,564 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 10,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Info Services In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.31. About 5.67 million shares traded or 22.47% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Co owns 322,839 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. M&T Bankshares Corporation holds 109,794 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Third Point Llc has invested 2.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 12,510 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Jnba Financial owns 2,014 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Suvretta Cap Mgmt Ltd has 1.73M shares for 7.91% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal owns 43,573 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,060 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd stated it has 65,050 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability holds 1,847 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Harding Loevner Lp accumulated 130 shares or 0% of the stock. 57,340 are held by Cullinan Assocs. Iberiabank has 47,076 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Compton Ri reported 0.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 399.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.43% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Burt Wealth invested in 56 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested in 285 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 22,151 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Andra Ap has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Neuberger Berman Gru Lc reported 695,127 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.11% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 12,254 shares. 1,855 are held by Umb Comml Bank N A Mo. City has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Southpoint Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership has 500,000 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 0.44% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 884,468 shares. Hartford Investment Management holds 39,707 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 13.29 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moors And Cabot reported 0.15% stake.

