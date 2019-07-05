As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Ithaka Group Lowered Stake; Westport Asset Management Has Decreased Universal Health Services (UHS) Position by $665,000

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.2. About 130,229 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 16,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 265,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.13M, down from 282,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $154.45. About 2.75 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest Corp accumulated 0.59% or 824,375 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 50 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs owns 1,400 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 31,374 shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.03% or 600 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas accumulated 500,856 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.37% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Company has invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Atria Invests Lc accumulated 14,737 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,704 shares. 1.36 million are owned by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 5.36M shares or 0.25% of the stock. Hilltop reported 0.09% stake. North Carolina-based Horizon Invests Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 30,705 shares to 245,808 shares, valued at $25.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 50,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “After Month In Red, Stocks On A Roll Despite Trade Fears As Jobs Data Loom – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce: Near-Term Gains Will Be Capped – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $768,100 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SPALDING® Doubles its Digital Commerce Revenue with Salesforce – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Acquisitions by Google, Salesforce, and Intel Seem a Little Desperate – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 43 sales for $37.62 million activity. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $917,946 was sold by Harris Parker. On Wednesday, January 9 Hawkins Mark J sold $124,269 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 846 shares. $17,051 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Roos John Victor. Benioff Marc also sold $1.48M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $734,450. On Tuesday, January 22 Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 362 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.23M for 429.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $221.69 million for 13.23 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First LP holds 418,761 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 4,330 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 2,778 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 50,288 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 9,152 were accumulated by Planning Ltd Llc. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 15,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com stated it has 298 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com owns 61,624 shares. Glenview Capital Management Lc has invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors accumulated 0% or 2,466 shares. 1.21 million were reported by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.28% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Hsbc Public Ltd invested in 0.02% or 95,001 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Video Of Patient Abuse At UHS Facility Provokes Response From Regulators Including Arrests – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “MTSU names longtime financial exec to accounting chair sponsored by Joey Jacobs – Nashville Business Journal” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Autohome Inc (ATHM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Date For First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 16, 2019.