As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Aureus Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $505,284; As Yy (YY) Market Value Declined, Tb Alternative Assets LTD Increased by $2.38 Million Its Holding

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 508,796 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 3,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 110,317 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.47 million, down from 113,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $152.44. About 3.26M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Asset Management reported 1,970 shares. The Virginia-based Blue Edge Cap Lc has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Vestor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,025 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust reported 6,981 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sun Life Fin Inc holds 1,309 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Chemical Retail Bank invested in 16,777 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.12% or 44,724 shares. Mckinley Limited Liability Co Delaware invested in 2.09% or 182,907 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.24% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.25 million shares. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0.75% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 22 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Ltd Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.27% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Main Street Research reported 2,506 shares. Tiger Glob Lc holds 2% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2.29 million shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 190.55 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Cloud Stock Scaling NYSE After Earnings, Bull Notes – Schaeffers Research” on August 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 38,810 shares to 250,049 shares, valued at $18.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 22,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adient (ADNT) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Harmony Gold’s (HMY) Earnings and Sales Rise Y/Y in FY19 – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “India’s GDP growth slows to 5.0% y/y, more stimulus expected – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dell Technologies (DELL) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S.Korea July producer prices drop y/y, first fall in nearly 3 years – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.