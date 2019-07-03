As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Aureus Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $505,284; Summit Creek Advisors Holding in Omnicell (OMCL) Has Trimmed by $4.24 Million

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 52,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,722 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29 million, down from 229,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.52. About 182,137 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 3,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,317 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.47 million, down from 113,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $154.12. About 4.64M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $932,974 activity. $571,170 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was sold by JOHNSTON DAN S on Monday, January 14. Taborga Jorge R. also sold $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Fincl Llc holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 53,837 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 307 shares. Gotham Asset Lc has 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Raymond James And Associates invested in 14,565 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns stated it has 3,219 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 42,465 shares stake. Needham Investment Management Limited Liability Corp reported 3,000 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.59% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 36,084 shares. Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 29,514 shares. Scout Invs Inc reported 123,574 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Tygh Cap Mgmt holds 0.82% or 57,458 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37M for 46.02 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Construction Partners Inc by 115,450 shares to 676,478 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 39,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maplelane Limited Liability Corp holds 521,313 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. California-based Private Ocean Limited Liability has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Suntrust Banks owns 190,582 shares. Alpha Cubed Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Psagot Inv House, a Israel-based fund reported 536 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has 2.48% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 52,966 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.38% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 0% or 13 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd holds 2.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 177,480 shares. 34,037 were accumulated by Stoneridge Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 5.32 million shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6.67 million shares. 8,400 were reported by Freestone Ltd Limited Liability Company. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bridges Mgmt reported 2,750 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 672 shares to 17,363 shares, valued at $30.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89 million for 428.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.