As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Montag & Caldwell Raised Stake; Nordea Investment Management Ab Increased Its International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Stake

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 227,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.22 million, up from 845,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragrances for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 972,886 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 51,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 270,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.87M, up from 219,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $155.14. About 8.67M shares traded or 13.22% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invs Incorporated reported 1 shares. Gradient Invs has 59,726 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Sei Co has invested 0.03% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 270,523 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 9 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 166,917 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co stated it has 26,834 shares. Dean Investment Limited Com has invested 0.13% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp reported 8,258 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.17% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Oakworth Cap Incorporated, Alabama-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.05% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Glenmede Na reported 0.02% stake.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cae (NYSE:CAE) by 32,500 shares to 816,700 shares, valued at $24.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications by 53,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,257 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 381 shares. Moreover, Lourd Capital Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited has 0.31% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 20,266 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Veritable LP invested in 0.06% or 19,584 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited invested 2.6% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Twin Tree LP holds 135,568 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.6% stake. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc holds 0.26% or 4,143 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Lc stated it has 76,648 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Palisade Mgmt Ltd Liability Nj invested in 1,667 shares. Nikko Asset Americas stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 19,960 shares. Etrade Cap Limited invested in 0.12% or 26,354 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).