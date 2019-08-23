As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Falcon Edge Capital LP Lowered by $474,000 Its Stake; Country Club Trust Company Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased as Share Value Rose

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 4,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 162,592 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.18 million, down from 167,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $133.01. About 30.57M shares traded or 25.33% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $151.09. About 24.69 million shares traded or 241.81% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 20,131 shares to 98,264 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 16,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 419.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.