As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Market Value Declined While Paragon Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 113,780 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02 million, down from 126,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $155.93. About 5.90M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 41.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 33,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 113,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 80,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 1.66M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Limited Liability invested in 133,629 shares. Whittier Co, a California-based fund reported 6,773 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Heartland Advsrs stated it has 0.75% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Calamos Advsr Limited Co invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Carlson Cap Lp, Texas-based fund reported 697,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 116,751 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Orrstown Fincl invested in 0.01% or 100 shares. Horizon Lc invested in 0.01% or 5,109 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 20,314 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability reported 8,330 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Horizon Services Limited Liability reported 2.46% stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company holds 556,086 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,006 shares to 86,177 shares, valued at $13.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 76,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,809 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.93 million for 433.14 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.