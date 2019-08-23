As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Adi Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.90 Million; Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shareholder Avenir Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $148.24. About 9.22 million shares traded or 27.67% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 34,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 779,761 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, down from 814,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 11.60M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kinder Morgan Inc Class P, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMI); 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan oil pipeline in bid to save project; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD NAMED DAX A. SANDERS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $493.40 million for 22.95 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 41,247 shares to 153,395 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 411.78 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

